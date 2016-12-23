Eric Stonestreet donates to Kansas Highway Patrol after airport ride

Share

The comedy star shared "video proof" of his airport ride online.

Actor Eric Stonestreet has donated $5,000 to a Kansas Highway Patrol safety campaign after scoring an official escort from Missouri authorities on Thursday night (22Dec16).

The Modern Family star promised to hand over the funds to benefit the KHP's Seatbelts Are for Everyone (SAFE) initiative if officials granted his request to give him a ride home when he returned to Kansas City for the Christmas break.

Stonestreet recently proposed the idea to the KHP's public information officer, Ben Gardner, after he reached out to the actor on Twitter and requested the funnyman follow him on the social networking site.

After obliging, he cheekily asked if they would return the favor by picking him up from the Kansas City International Airport.

"Since we're besties now @TrooperBenKHP, can I get a ride from the airport when I come in for Xmas (sic)?," he tweeted on Monday (19Dec16). "Also, can we use the lights and sirens?"

He then followed it up with another post on Wednesday (21Dec16), writing, "Hey @TrooperBenKHP! If u (sic) pick me up at MCI when I arrive in KC for Christmas, I will make a 5k donation to the #KHP SAFE program. #buckleup".

On Thursday, Eric returned to social media to reveal the KHP officer had made his wish come true.

"I got picked up at the airport by the @kshighwaypatrol tonight instead of by my mom and dad for a good cause," he shared on Instagram. "Thank you Trooper Cory and Trooper Candice for the #SAFE ride. And everyone please remember to buckle up."

He also uploaded a video clip of his airport greeting as he was met by two KHP staffmembers, and declared, "Donation check is in the mail".

