Eva Longoria ‘giving advice to Victoria and David Beckham’

Eva Longoria has advised Victoria and David Beckham to spend quality time together in a bid to strengthen their marriage.

The former Desperate Housewives actress and singer-turned-designer have formed a close friendship over the years, with Victoria even designing Eva’s bridal gown when she tied the knot with Jose Baston in 2016.

Rumors of trouble in Victoria and David’s 18-year marriage have been rife for a while, but the couple are said to be working harder than ever to strengthen their union - with Eva lending a hand.

“Eva’s divorced twice and she’s learnt from her mistakes,” an insider told Britain’s Closer magazine. “She’s been encouraging Victoria and David to work on communicating, even if that means considering marriage guidance. She’s also highlighting the importance of making sacrifices to ensure they spend quality time together.”

It’s thought the distance between the pair is taking its toll, with Victoria apparently concerned that they need to do more with one another as a couple.

Luckily Eva, who Victoria grew close to after she and her family moved to Los Angeles several years ago, has been busy arranging get-togethers for them to enjoy.

“Eva has also become close to David and has been acting as a mediator,” the insider added. “He’s been taking her advice on board...

“Victoria trusts Eva implicitly. Eva’s been arranging double dates for them while they’re in LA to encourage them to do more things together.”

The source also noted that Victoria and David are keen to keep a united front amid the negative reports, noting that they love each other deeply and are determined to do “whatever it takes” to get their marriage back on track for the sake of themselves and their four children.

