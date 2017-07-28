Eva Longoria describes life of 'pure joy' with husband Jose Baston

Share

Eva Longoria shares sweet message to husband on her Instagram account.

Eva Longoria posted a sweet tribute to her "partner in crime" husband Jose 'Pepe' Baston describing their life together as "pure joy".

The couple, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in May (17), have been on an extended holiday around Europe in recent weeks. Pictures posted on Instagram show the pair have been enjoying good food, wine and seeing the sights in Marbella, Spain and the romantic city of Venice, Italy.

As well as updating her fans with gorgeous photographs of their luxurious vacation, Eva also took the time to post a loving tribute to her husband.

“My partner in crime! He hates when I post pictures of him but my husband is the best human being I know," she gushed.“We travel the world together, we laugh together, we love each moment together in pure joy.

"You are my angel Pepe Baston, put on this earth to fill my heart with love and happiness," she continued. "Te amo vida mía!", which means "I love you, my life" in Spanish.

The couple met in 2013 and were married in Mexico last year in a star-studded ceremony attended by pals David and Victoria Beckham, who designed Eva’s dress.

However, despite her love for Jose, the Desperate Housewives star, who is stepmother to her husband's children from his first marriage, has no plans to increase his brood. In an interview with People magazine, when asked if she wanted children of her own, 42-year-old Eva joked, “Other than having a wine baby or a cheese baby, there’s nothing in this belly right now!”

