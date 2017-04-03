Eva Longoria excited to see real women wearing her designs

Share

Eva Longoria made sure the denim in her clothing range is comfortable and flattering.

Eva Longoria was so excited when she saw a woman wearing an outfit she had designed that she confusingly shouted at her, "That's my top!"

The Desperate Housewives star has several style ventures under her belt, including her new EL Collection which follows her brief partnership with The Limited. Eva, 42, loves seeing people rocking her pieces, but sometimes her reaction can leave others confused.

"I was at a Starbucks in San Antonio and the woman in front of me had my top on," Longoria told PeopleStyle. "I was like, 'Oh my god! That's my top!' And she was like, 'It's my top.' And I'm like, 'No, no, I am sure you bought it. I am just saying I designed it.' It's so crazy."

Her EL range comes in U.S. sizes 0-18, catering to women of all shapes and sizes. The brunette beauty aims to flatter with her offerings, releasing jeans that flatter in all the right places which she claims have the same benefits as wearing control underwear.

"It's not super thin denim that shows all the flaws in your body," she added. "This is a really structured denim with a four way stretch that's complimentary and allows you to wear that white jean. And the white jean in my denim line is my favorite!"

When it came to designing the items Eva sought inspiration from her friends and family, taking their feedback into account. She also wanted to give the new range a different feel to her last offerings, describing her latest garments as "a little younger and more casual".

"What's different now is this is all e-commerce, which is the trend fashion is going towards right now," she explained.

"There are still dresses and workwear, but for spring we have a lot of sundresses in fun prints and colors. So it feels a little lighter than my fall collection."

