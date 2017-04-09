Eva Longoria explores family history in Spain

Share

The actress shared her discoveries on Instagram as she travelled around the country.

Eva Longoria has been exploring her family history while on vacation in Spain.

The 42-year-old actress shared her discoveries with her followers on Instagram, as she visited the Spanish town of her ancestors.

"Yep. This happened today! Got to finally discover my roots!” Eva captioned a shot of herself in front of a sign marking the town of Longoria in Asturias. "I have been wanting to visit the small village where my ancestors came from and where my last name was born for years!! And today I got to meet all the amazing people in this small town who were beaming with pride!”

"Thank you to everyone who helped welcome me today, I felt the love and energy of each of you!" she concluded the post.

Eva has been documenting her trip on social media and also shared the time she'd spent in Asturias’ capital city, Oviedo, in videos on Snapchat.

The former Desperate Housewives star also visited Covadonga, another city in Asturias, posting clips of herself exploring the Santa Cueva de Covadonga cathedral.

Eva appeared on the U.S. series Finding Your Roots back in 2010, when she discovered her ancestors departed Spain in 1603 and settled in what is now northern Texas. She also found out her seventh great-grandfather, Pedro Longoria, was given 4,000 acres of Rio Grande-bordering land in a grant from the King of Spain in 1767.

"When I go to Spain, I feel a connection, but I feel more at home in Mexico - maybe just because it’s closer and it’s what I know,” she said in an interview with The Huffington Post. "In my family, I am the one who claims Mexico ancestry the strongest (sic). Every time they ask, ‘Where are you from?’ my dad says, ‘Spain...’ He would always talk about our ancestors, and I never really understood that when I was younger.”

