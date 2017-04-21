Eva Longoria jokes about pregnancy rumors

Eva Longoria
Posted by Cover Media on April 21, 2017 at 11:30 am
Eva Longoria said she bloats as soon as she eats a carbohydrate.

Eva Longoria has laughed off rumors she is pregnant, telling fans she was simply bloated after eating "a lot of cheese".

The former Desperate Housewives actress jetted out to Honolulu in Hawaii for a vacation to celebrate her husband Jose Baston's birthday and earlier this week (beg17Apr17) she was pictured on a boat with a fuller stomach, sparking speculation she might be expecting.

Eva, 42, has now taken to Snapchat to address the rumors and admit that while she was looking bigger, it was simply because she has been indulging on holiday.

"So I saw some pictures of myself (looking) really fat on a boat. I have to tell you, all I did was eat cheese," she joked. "I'm not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, a lot of pancakes... Everybody is saying I'm pregnant and I'm not I was just lactose intolerant apparently."

Eva, speaking to fans while using the bunny Snapchat filter, felt she needed to deny the rumors because her family had been calling her up to ask if she was with child, but insists it was just a "ball of cheese" in her stomach.

"Seriously, I look so fat but you know what, that happens to people. Everybody gets bloated. I’m not bloated today but this is pre-pancake. I’m about to go eat a pancake," she continued. "After I eat any kind of carb, I just blow up... So that's the news of the day. Not pregnant, just eating a lot of cheese, a lot of wine, lot of pancakes. Pre-pancake stomach. You'll see post-pancake."

To prove she wasn't pregnant, Eva shared a bunch of snaps of her wearing a teal bikini, including a video of her being squirted with a water pistol by a young boy.

This isn't the first time Eva has denied being pregnant. In October (16), she issued a denial, saying "We’re not thinking about that right now," as the couple had only got married in May (16).

