Eva Longoria jumped at the chance to be part of BBC period drama

The lovely Latina will star in a new pilot titled Type-A.

Actress Eva Longoria has ticked another major thing off her bucket list after starring in a BBC period drama.

The former Desperate Housewives star jumped at the chance to lead the cast in a new adaptation of Evelyn Waugh's Decline And Fall, and couldn't believe she'd be working with great Brit David Suchet and filming in Welsh castles.

"David is such a great, well-respected actor... but he was lovely...," she explains. "He immediately put me at ease.

"From the first moment I stepped on set I knew I was surrounded by geniuses... They’re just amazing, amazing actors and great comedians. If you’re not paying attention you’ll miss the joke."

The film, which also features stand-up Jack Whitehall, toured the castles of Wales and Eva soaked up the history.

"I’d never been to Wales and because this is in the 1930s and it takes place in a school, there were some gorgeous locations we shot at. Castle after castle, and manor after manor.

"I’ve always been dying to do a period piece, I’ve always wanted to do something with the BBC and I’ve always wanted to do something in the UK. So when this came up, it felt like it was written for me."

Decline And Fall debuts in Britain on 31 March (17).

Meanwhile, busy Eva is giving TV comedy another go by signing on to star in a new pilot titled Type-A. The lovely Latina's last sitcom, Telenovela, was axed after one season, but now she'll be back as an ambitious and brutally honest consultant who struggles to show her inner "nice girl", reports Variety.com.

She also recently shot a guest arc on hip-hop drama series Empire.

© Cover Media