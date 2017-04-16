  • Home
Eva Longoria mixed funny with flirty for BBC period drama

Eva Longoria
Posted by Cover Media on April 16, 2017 at 11:30 am
Eva Longoria couldn’t say no when she was offered the role of Margot Beste-Chetwynde in the BBC adaptation of Decline and Fall.

Eva Longoria is pleased to be flexing her comedy chops once again in her new period drama.

The American actress has just appeared in the BBC series Decline and Fall, which is based on author Evelyn Waugh’s 1928 novel of the same name. In the show, Eva played glamorous aristocrat Margot Beste-Chetwynde, who sets her sights on the naive Paul Pennyfeather (Jack Whitehall).

“I've always been dying to do a period piece, I've always wanted to do something with the BBC and I've always wanted to work in the U.K. So, when this came up it felt like it was written for me,” she told U.K. Harper’s Bazaar. “It's a comedy too, which is really my genre... The more serious you play it in this piece, the funnier it's going to be.”

While the beautiful and wealthy Margot seems to be practically perfect, what Paul doesn’t realize is that she’s also hiding a rather big secret relating to businesses in South America.

And the 42-year-old explained that her character is very different from other women in 1920s Britain.

“She's just... American! She's gaudy and rich and glamorous. She does a lot of wacky things, she's very sexually free – she's a progressive and a feminist. She's a successful, wealthy woman at a time when women didn't have a lot of power and rights,” added Eva.

Though the brunette beauty has had a successful career on the small screen, with roles in Desperate Housewives and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, she shared that there was something about the humor of Decline and Fall that really captivated her.

“I love the British sense of humor,” she smiled. “It's so witty and sophisticated. Kate Beckinsale and Victoria (Beckham) make me laugh so much.”

© Cover Media

