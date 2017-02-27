Eva Longoria moves her clothing collection online

Share

Eva Longoria's clothing collection with The Limited came to an end when all 250 stores were shut down in America last month.

The former Desperate Housewives star debuted her first range for The Limited in July and followed it up with a holiday line in November.

However, the continuation of her collection was thrown into question on 8 January after company officials shut down all 250 of its stores across the U.S., laying off 4,000 employees.

Eva did not comment on the news at the time, but now it appears she is moving on from the setback by launching her designs on her own website.

"Coming very soon! #EvaLongoriaCollection is launching on http://EvaLongoria.com !" she wrote on social media, accompanied by a picture of the actress modelling her own wares.

When Eva first launched her clothing line she explained she’s always had a love for making her own garments. However, the 41-year-old held off from putting her name to a collection until the time was right.

“People keep asking me why it’s taken me so long to do a clothing line, because I’ve been wanting to do it forever,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I was offered a lot of different deals - it was basically to just put your name on something. But I wanted to be part of the process. I wanted to design, I wanted to help in the sourcing, I wanted to be involved in buying the artwork (for prints and graphics), everything. And to do that, it is its own full-time job.”

