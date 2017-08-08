Eva Longoria rocks little black dress to 2017 ACE Awards

Share

Actress Eva Longoria was joined by Victoria Justice, Betsey Johnson, Brooke Shields and Cristin Milioti at the awards.

Eva Longoria brought some serious Hollywood glamor to the 2017 Accessories Council Excellence Awards.

The actress and entrepreneur was just one of the famous faces at the annual gala at New York's Cipriani 42nd Street on Monday night (07Aug17), where the organization paid tribute to individuals and groups who have helped raise awareness of the industry.

Eva, who took home the Style Ambassador Award, posed up a storm as she arrived at the event, rocking a black one-shoulder dress from Georges Chakra which she accessorized with black heels that had a clear strap.

Actress Victoria Justice made a serious sartorial statement too, opting for a black and red houndstooth print minidress from designer Betsey Johnson. Victoria matched her look with a wide black belt and high heel pumps, and pulled the ensemble together with a swipe of bright red lipstick.

Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Betsey walked the red carpet in an eclectic ensemble as well. The 74-year-old sashayed around the gala in a violet ballgown, which she accessorized with light pink fingerless gloves and fuchsia satin ankle boots, before taking the stage to collect the Style Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Cristin Milioti showed up in a sparkly black gown. The How I Met Your Mother star opted for a halter-style dress from Cushnie et Ochs and matched her attire with black Giuseppe Zanotti high heels, light blue-coloured jewelry from Marni and a Nina Ricci clutch bag.

Model Carol Alt wore a strapless black gown with flower embellishment, while actress Brooke Shields sported a simple white dress and matching white high heel sandals.

Fashion designer Joseph Altuzarra took home the Designer of the Year Award, photographer Monica Rich Kosann landed the Trailblazer Award and homeware designer Kendra Scott received the Breakthrough Award.

© Cover Media