Eva Longoria unveils new clothing collection

The actress has inked a new manufacturing deal with Sunrise Brands.

Eva Longoria has launched her new clothing collection online, two months after her deal with The Limited came to an abrupt end following the retailer's bankruptcy.

The former Desperate Housewives star teased fans about her new project on social media in late February (17), revealing she was taking her fashions online.

"Coming very soon! #EvaLongoriaCollection is launching on http://EvaLongoria.com!" she wrote beside a picture of the actress modeling her own wares.

Now she has debuted her new spring designs on her official website, after partnering with bosses at Sunrise Brands, which boasts a number of apparel labels.

The Eva Longoria Collection features everything from dresses, skirts, pants, and tops, as well as the beloved graphic T-shirts bearing wine-themed slogans she included in her previous offerings with The Limited.

"If a woman is comfortable in what she's wearing, she's going to have confidence and feel empowered," she shared in a statement. "This collection is a reflection of my own lifestyle."

Eva worked closely to oversee every detail of her new line to ensure her customers received the best quality products.

"I love working with great fabrics that are comfortable, soft to the touch, and feel good against the body," she added.

The actress-turned-designer originally unveiled her first range for The Limited in July (16) and followed it up with a holiday line in November (16).

However, the continuation of her collection was thrown into question on 8 January (17) after company officials shut down all 250 of The Limited's stores across the country, laying off 4,000 employees. They subsequently filed for bankruptcy.

