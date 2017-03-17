  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Eva Mendes stuns in first public outing in six months

Eva Mendes stuns in first public outing in six months

Eva Mendes stuns in first public outing in six months
Eva Mendes
Posted by Cover Media on March 17, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The Latina lovely prefers to stay at home with her young girls.

Eva Mendes returned to the spotlight on Thursday (16Mar17) for her first official public appearance in six months to launch a new retail store in Florida.

The Hitch beauty turned heads in a stunning turquoise one-shoulder maxi dress from her collection for New York & Company as she opened the brand's latest shop at Dadeland Mall in her native Miami.

"It is such a thrill to open more stores, especially in the Miami area," she declared in a statement about the launch. "I was born in Miami, so this city has always been dear to me."

Her last public outing took place in September (16), as she unveiled her new line for the retailer during New York Fashion Week.

Eva has been keeping a low profile since becoming a mother for the second time last April (16), when she and boyfriend Ryan Gosling welcomed daughter Amada, a sibling for their two-year-old girl Esmeralda.

She recently opened up about her absence from Hollywood events, especially during the 2017 awards season, when Ryan's La La Land musical was a big winner.

"What people don't know about me is that I love being home," she told Shape magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls."

Eva was noticeably missing from Ryan's side on the red carpet at the Oscars last month (Feb17), when he was nominated for the Best Actor award for La La Land. He took his sister as his date.

Meanwhile, the actress also confessed she had struggled a little to lose her pregnancy weight the second time around.

"In some ways, it's been more challenging to get back in shape after my second daughter," the 43-year-old shared with Shape. "Yet it's not as hard as I thought it would be, because I'm always running around with the kids. I never sit down - I'm on the move all day."

© Cover Media

Related news

Moonlight beats La La Land to Best Picture at 2017 Oscars

Posted on 27/02/2017
Manchester by the Sea was also a big winner at Hollywood's big night.

Awkward Oscars: 'Moonlight' Wins Best Picture after 'La La Land' Announced

Posted on 27/02/2017
Emma Stone also reacted to Warren Beatty's accidental Oscars flub, which is sure to go down as one of the most shocking mistakes in Academy Awards' history.

Second post-pregnancy slim down was tough for Eva Mendes

Posted on 09/03/2017
The star is a sucker for sweets.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Apple Spaceship Construction Photos

All photo albums

Facebook