Evan Rachel Wood: 'Dresses aren't a red carpet requirement'

Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit was inspired by the signature styles of Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie.

Evan Rachel Wood hopes her choice to wear suits to Hollywood events reminds people that dresses aren't a "requirement".

The Westworld star sported an Altuzarra suit at the Golden Globes ceremony held at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night (08Jan17). In a sea of floaty dresses, Wood's edgy ensemble certainly stood out, but she insists the choice to don the outfit was more than just a sartorial one.

"This is my third nomination and I've been to the Globes six times, and I've worn a dress every time," she told E! News host Ryan Seacrest. "And I love dresses, I'm not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew they aren't a requirement. And that you don't have to wear one if you don't want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that."

Wood also joked that there's an added benefit in sporting a tuxedo, in that she doesn't have to worry about stepping on a long train. But she admits that she channeled just as much time and effort in selecting her suit as she would any other red carpet attire, as she worked alongside designer Joseph Altuzarra in creating the number.

"I said I'm going as an homage to Marlene Dietrich and Victor Victoria, and David Bowie because it's his birthday," the 29-year-old smiled.

This isn't the first time Wood has stepped out in a tailored suit for an awards event. She looked sleek at the Critics' Choice Awards in December (16) in a plain black trouser suit.

And she wasn't the only woman wearing a suit on the red carpet Sunday night, as nominee Octavia Spencer wore a custom tuxedo as well.

