Evan Rachel Wood's edgy hairstyles reflect her personality

Share

Evan Rachel Wood loves listening to music while getting dolled up for an event.

Evan Rachel Wood's hairstylist makes sure her styles reflect her “badass” personality.

The 29-year-old actress has been busy attending various events over the last 12 months to promote her hit sci-fi show Westworld, for which she’s nominated for a Primetime Emmy at the upcoming ceremony and has already won a Critics’ Choice accolade.

Hair expert John D. caters to Evan’s tresses for most occasions and recently opted for unique double-bun finish at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Saturday (22Jul17)

"Evan has such a cool confidence, and not to mention a gorgeous face, and can really pull off an extreme style, so I wanted to have a bit of fun with it," John told Allure.com.

"I wouldn't say that I make hair choices with Evan specifically to counter balance the look of her character’s hair on Westworld. The styles we go for are all about her! A badass woman deserves some badass hairstyles, and she totally pulls them off."

Explaining how he created the recent style, John revealed he used a pre-styler on Evan’s locks to protect them from any heat or stress caused by tools. There’s also the fact that the star’s hair has been colored a lot recently and needs a “little extra love”, and to keep the look in place, John used TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse.

"This look made her feel bold, edgy, and confident - everything a powerful woman should be made to feel,” he smiled of the finished results.

It isn’t just the products and tools that add to the final look though; John noted the former True Blood actress loves music on in the background while getting ready for public appearances.

“She likes to have fun, create a high energy ambiance and set herself up for a great night,” he smiled.

© Cover Media