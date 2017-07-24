  • Home
Evan Rachel Wood's edgy hairstyles reflect her personality

Evan Rachel Wood
Posted by Cover Media on July 24, 2017 at 4:00 am
Evan Rachel Wood loves listening to music while getting dolled up for an event.

Evan Rachel Wood's hairstylist makes sure her styles reflect her “badass” personality.

The 29-year-old actress has been busy attending various events over the last 12 months to promote her hit sci-fi show Westworld, for which she’s nominated for a Primetime Emmy at the upcoming ceremony and has already won a Critics’ Choice accolade.

Hair expert John D. caters to Evan’s tresses for most occasions and recently opted for unique double-bun finish at San Diego’s Comic-Con on Saturday (22Jul17)

"Evan has such a cool confidence, and not to mention a gorgeous face, and can really pull off an extreme style, so I wanted to have a bit of fun with it," John told Allure.com.

"I wouldn't say that I make hair choices with Evan specifically to counter balance the look of her character’s hair on Westworld. The styles we go for are all about her! A badass woman deserves some badass hairstyles, and she totally pulls them off."

Explaining how he created the recent style, John revealed he used a pre-styler on Evan’s locks to protect them from any heat or stress caused by tools. There’s also the fact that the star’s hair has been colored a lot recently and needs a “little extra love”, and to keep the look in place, John used TRESemme TRES Two Extra Hold Mousse.

"This look made her feel bold, edgy, and confident - everything a powerful woman should be made to feel,” he smiled of the finished results.

It isn’t just the products and tools that add to the final look though; John noted the former True Blood actress loves music on in the background while getting ready for public appearances.

“She likes to have fun, create a high energy ambiance and set herself up for a great night,” he smiled.

© Cover Media

