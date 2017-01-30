Evan Rachel Wood sparks engagement rumors by introducing her 'fiance'

Share

Evan Rachel Wood attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17) alongside boyfriend Zach Villa.

Evan Rachel Wood sparked engagement rumors when she was reportedly overheard introducing boyfriend Zach Villa as her "fiance".

The 29-year-old actress and musician was just one of the big names at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17), and walked the red carpet alongside beau Zach.

And as the Westworld star introduced him to her Mr. Robot actor pal Rami Malek, Evan was overheard calling Zach her "fiance", according to People.com.

The speculation was increased when it was noted that both Evan and Zach were wearing silver bands on their left hand ring fingers.

Evan and Zach first met in 2015, as they performed as part of a John Hughes themed cabaret in Los Angeles. Striking up a friendship, and later a romance, the duo decided to combine their musical talents to form electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase, releasing their first album last September (16).

In the band's official bio, Zach is described as “self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, among other instruments".

The SAG Awards wasn't the first time he's walked a red carpet with Evan - they previously attended the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards together.

The engagement rumors come after it was revealed that Evan's ex-husband Jamie Bell is set to wed his girlfriend, Kate Mara.

The pair met on the set of the widely-panned Fantastic Four remake and went public with their romance in May, 2015. Their engagement was confirmed earlier this month (Jan17).

Evan and Jamie first started dating in 2005, but broke up the following year. They then rekindled their relationship in 2011, and married in October, 2012.

In July, 2013, they welcomed their son, but May, 2014, saw the couple announce their split. They have remained on good terms since, with Evan still describing the Billy Elliot actor as the "love of my life".

