Evan Rachel Wood sparks engagement rumors by introducing her 'fiance'

Evan Rachel Wood sparks engagement rumors by introducing her 'fiance'
Zach Villa and Evan Rachel Wood
Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 11:30 am
Evan Rachel Wood attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17) alongside boyfriend Zach Villa.

Evan Rachel Wood sparked engagement rumors when she was reportedly overheard introducing boyfriend Zach Villa as her "fiance".

The 29-year-old actress and musician was just one of the big names at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17), and walked the red carpet alongside beau Zach.

And as the Westworld star introduced him to her Mr. Robot actor pal Rami Malek, Evan was overheard calling Zach her "fiance", according to People.com.

The speculation was increased when it was noted that both Evan and Zach were wearing silver bands on their left hand ring fingers.

Evan and Zach first met in 2015, as they performed as part of a John Hughes themed cabaret in Los Angeles. Striking up a friendship, and later a romance, the duo decided to combine their musical talents to form electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase, releasing their first album last September (16).

In the band's official bio, Zach is described as “self-taught multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter who plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, among other instruments".

The SAG Awards wasn't the first time he's walked a red carpet with Evan - they previously attended the Golden Globe Awards and Critics’ Choice Awards together.

The engagement rumors come after it was revealed that Evan's ex-husband Jamie Bell is set to wed his girlfriend, Kate Mara.

The pair met on the set of the widely-panned Fantastic Four remake and went public with their romance in May, 2015. Their engagement was confirmed earlier this month (Jan17).

Evan and Jamie first started dating in 2005, but broke up the following year. They then rekindled their relationship in 2011, and married in October, 2012.

In July, 2013, they welcomed their son, but May, 2014, saw the couple announce their split. They have remained on good terms since, with Evan still describing the Billy Elliot actor as the "love of my life".

© Cover Media

Related news

Evan Rachel Wood: 'Dresses aren't a red carpet requirement'

Posted on 09/01/2017
Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit was inspired by the signature styles of Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie.

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell to wed

Posted on 13/01/2017
The couple met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2015.

Milla Jovovich can't stand contoured make-up looks

Posted on 30/01/2017
Actress Milla Jovovich is "obsessed" with Tom Ford's make-up collection.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

12 Uplifting Quotes to Start the Week Off Right

All photo albums

Facebook