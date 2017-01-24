Ewan McGregor cancels TV interview over Piers Morgan's Women's March comments

Share

Piers Morgan took aim at Ewan McGregor on live TV after learning he had pulled out of the show.

Ewan McGregor cancelled an interview on TV show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (24Jan17) because he disagreed with co-host Piers Morgan's views about the Women's March.

The Scottish actor was due to appear on the breakfast program on Tuesday morning to chat about his new movie T2 Trainspotting when he discovered he would be chatting to presenter Susanna Reid and her controversial co-host Piers, and decided to pull out at the last minute.

"Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host," he explained on Twitter. "Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch."

Piers sparked outcry when he blasted the marches which took place around the globe on Saturday (21Jan17).

“Imagine if there were a load of men-only marches today? The feminists would go crackers,” he tweeted at the time. "I'm planning a ‘Men’s March’ to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who’s with me?"

He also wrote about it in Monday's (23Jan17) edition of the Daily Mail, in which he insisted the marches weren't about women's rights but "Trump-hating" and "nasty women being nasty, whipped into a man-hating frenzy".

A spokesperson for the show told the BBC Ewan turned up to the studio but decided "not to go ahead with" the interview.

After learning about the snub, Piers called him "unprofessional" and told viewers, "He couldn't bear the thought of being on the sofa with me because he disagrees with me about the Women's March."

He sarcastically added: "I have to agree with what an actor thinks on a political issue because they're actors. Actors' views are more important than anyone else's. I'd like to apologize to all the viewers looking forward to seeing Ewan."

Piers continued to take aim at Ewan on Twitter after the programme by writing, "Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all... A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward... Vainspotting."

Susanna also wrote on Twitter that she wished Ewan had come on air to debate the issue.

A representative for the show had earlier joked on Twitter perhaps he wanted to "avoid tension" with Piers as the host's wife Celia is attracted to the Moulin Rouge! star.

© Cover Media