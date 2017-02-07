Ewan McGregor's frank advice for his model daughter Clara

Share

Clara McGregor has been signed by Wilhelmina and will be appearing at the upcoming New York Fashion Week.

Ewan McGregor was realistic with his oldest daughter Clara’s ambitions to become a model.

The Scottish actor has daughters Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk, with wife Eve Mavrakis. Clara has already shown a flare for acting, and appeared to be following in her famous dad’s footsteps when she enrolled at New York University’s prestigious Tisch School of the Arts. But it seems modelling has become her new focus, after she was signed by Wilhelmina models in December (16).

“Yeah, (my parents) are always very realistic with me about the struggles that come with being in the public eye. They’re super supportive, but they’ve also warned me,” she opened up to W magazine

After starring in a campaign for fashion brand Fay alongside Bob Dylan's grandson Levi Dylan, Clara can next be seen strutting her stuff at New York Fashion Week, which kicks off on Thursday (09Feb17). She’ll be walking for Baja East, the combined Oscar de la Renta and Monse show and Moncler.

“No!” she exclaimed when asked if she’d ever been to a Fashion Week before. “New York is going to be my first one. I’m really excited.”

She adds that it’s “early days” when it comes to her fashion career.

As for why she got into the industry, 20-year-old Clara explains it all stemmed from her love of photography.

“It started with my interest in photography, but then my interests shifted and I got more into acting. I’ve always wanted to expand what I was doing and I really love fashion; modelling just seemed like it went hand-in-hand with acting and photography,” she smiled.

