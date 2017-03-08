Fadi Fawaz 'can grieve' following George Michael's final postmortem verdict

Share

Fadi Fawaz said George Michael could now "rest peacefully" following the news of this cause of death.

George Michael's partner Fadi Fawaz hopes he will finally be able to grieve the late singer's passing after his cause of death was revealed on Tuesday (07Mar17).

The former Wham! singer was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England by Fadi on 25 December (16) aged 53. The initial postmortem examination proved inconclusive so his funeral had to be delayed until his cause of death was returned.

On Tuesday, Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter, revealed Michael's death was caused by heart disease, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, as well as fatty liver and there would not be an inquest.

Shortly after the news broke, Fadi, who had been questioned by police for hours and had been forced to deny reports he was under suspicion over the singer's death, took to Twitter to write "F**K YOU" and said he deserved some love now the truth was out.

Speaking outside George's home in Regent's Park, London on Tuesday, Fadi shared he hopes he will finally be left alone to grieve after a "painful" few months.

"Now I can grieve. Now that I am left alone, I can grieve. I have not been able to because I had so much to deal with," he said, according to Dailymail.co.uk. "That is the truth. Now I can start grieving, and going through my thing without being looked at in a funny way, you know."

"We can move forward... It has been really, really tough and upsetting, and shocking two-and-a-half months," he continued. "It is just the lies. I couldn't describe how painful that was. It is really painful."

He said he felt happy when he heard the cause of the death because the truth was out and his innocence would no longer be questioned. He added that he was sure George was happy with the result and is finally able to "rest peacefully".

Talking about his future plans, Fadi said, "To have the funeral, and just sit back and look at things. I can let go. I can try to let go from all the bad news.

"Now I can celebrate the life, the love we had, and move on as one. Let him rest."

