Fadi Fawaz: 'I don't know anything about George Michael's funeral'

George Michael's relatives and management company have reportedly not helped Fadi Fawaz as he battled accusations he had something to do with the star's death.

Fadi Fawaz doesn't know anything about former lover George Michael's funeral, claiming the late singer's family are "keeping it quiet".

The Wham! singer was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England by Fadi on 25 December (16) aged 53. The initial postmortem examination proved inconclusive so his funeral had to be delayed until his cause of death was returned.

On Tuesday (07Mar17), Oxfordshire's senior coroner Darren Salter revealed Michael's death was caused by heart disease, specifically dilated cardiomyopathy and myocarditis, as well as fatty liver and there would not be an inquest.

George's family are now believed to be moving ahead in the planning of his funeral, but Fadi has told The Sun he hasn't been included at all.

"The funeral? I can’t give you an answer, everything is being kept quiet," he told the newspaper. "I can’t tell you about the funeral – it should have happened a long time ago. This has gone on and on. I was in the middle of it all.

"But I don’t know anything about the funeral, I really don’t know anything. Believe me. It’s all so strange."

Fadi was questioned by police for hours after George's death, and had been forced to deny reports he was under suspicion over the singer's untimely passing.

But now the post-mortem results have been revealed, Fadi is relieved it has been confirmed he didn't have anything to do with George's death.

"People can die at any age – people die at three years old, five years old, it’s something we can’t control can we," he mused. "This week was a relief for me, because at least I’m not doubted. And that’s incredibly important for me because can you imagine how it feels that people would doubt my love for him? It’s horrible."

Despite Fadi having been in the press frequently since George's passing, the Lebanese hairdresser also told The Sun that the Careless Whisper star's relatives and management team have done nothing to defend him.

"Nobody helps me, you know. My relationship was with George. It’s sad, and it’s not right," he said. "I haven’t been looked after, but we don’t do that do we. It’s all part of life, and anything can happen, but I’m happy to take the experience.

“You take nothing with you anyway. I am that kind of guy believe it or not, it’s all ok. I am resilient because I understand how things work. I’m grateful for everything.”

