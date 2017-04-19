Faith Hill surprises young fan with emotional duet

Share

The girl was brought backstage after she sent Faith a video of her singing one of the country star's hits.

Faith Hill was left in tears as she surprised a young fan who wanted to sing with her earlier this month (Apr17).

The 49-year-old country star took time out from her Soul2Soul World Tour with husband Tim McGraw to surprise a little girl called Rosie backstage during their stop in Tupelo, Mississippi, earlier this month (Apr17).

Faith posted the clip of her meeting Rosie on Instagram on Tuesday (18Apr17), and said she wanted to meet the little girl after she sent Faith a video of her singing one of her songs.

"You just made my day when I saw your little video. You're precious," she gushed to her adoring fan, before her mother said Rosie wanted to sing with her.

"What do you want to sing?" Faith asked the little girl. "Mississippi Girl," Rosie replied. "Okay, how does it begin?" Faith asked, before her and Rosie began to sing the song.

The room burst into applause after the heartwarming duet finished, and a tearful Faith wrapped her arms around Rose and exclaimed, "That was awesome!"

She shared the video of the special meet-and-greet on Instagram, and captioned the clip, "Was so sweet to meet & sing with Rosie, a fellow Mississippi Girl. #soul2soul #speaktoagirl."

It isn't the first time they've surprised their fans during their joint world tour. During their New Orleans gig earlier this month Deanna DeArmond and her husband, Jeremy, took an envelope containing an ultrasound to the concert in the hope Hill and McGraw would do the honor of revealing their baby's gender. The couple made a sign for the country stars to get their attention, and eventually they did, and Faith announced the news to the crowd.

The Let Me Go hitmaker and her husband Tim kicked off their joint world tour in New Orleans earlier this month and it is due to finish on 27 October (17) in Brooklyn, New York.

© Cover Media