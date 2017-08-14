Fashionistas Bella Thorne and Zendaya Shake It Up at Teen Choice Awards

Share

Bella Thorne went all out with the sparkles at the Teen Choice Awards, going for a "glitter contour" on her face and up into her bright pink hair.

Bella Thorne and Zendaya led the glamour at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night (13Aug17).

The former Shake It Up co-stars were just two of the famous faces at the annual ceremony in Los Angeles, and pulled out all the stops for the occasion.

While Bella flaunted her slim figure in a diamante-embellished leather bralet and matching trousers, it was her make-up that was the focal point of her look. The 19-year-old star ensured all eyes were on her thanks to a swipe of pink shadow on her top lid and turquoise eyeliner around her peepers. Lashings of mascara and pink lipstick perfectly complemented the cosmetics, while Bella's "glitter contour" ensured she was center of attention. Sparkles galore adorned the side of Bella's face and into her hairline, with the Famous In Love star looking ready for the Sunset Strip in her attention-grabbing ensemble.

Zendaya, meanwhile, went for a much more understated approach for the ceremony. The Spider-Man: Homecoming star embraced the pajama chic trend by sporting a striped long-sleeved blouse and matching trousers, with a sequin stripe adding some glamour to the otherwise casual look. The 20-year-old star did her own make-up for the awards and left her hair loose and natural, adding to the casual feel of her ensemble. A pair of nude strappy heels glammed things up though, and Zendaya looked chic and stylish as she posed for photographers at the event.

Other stars who stood out on the red carpet included Fifth Harmony. The four-piece band complemented each other in their looks, with Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui wowing in white as Ally Brooke and Dinah Jane Hansen opted for caped looks in purple and khaki respectively.

The Pretty Little Liars stars were on good form too. Lucy Hale showcased her petite figure in a Fausto Puglisi dress with cut-out sides, while co-star Janel Parrish opted for a white ruched dress which displayed her enviably trim frame.

Not everyone got it right on the night though. Vanessa Hudgens divided opinion with her Reem Acra outfit, consisting of a sheer mauve blouse and high-waisted, printed, flared pants, but did her best to work the look from every angle.

