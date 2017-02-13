Father of twins Denzel Washington advises dad-to-be George Clooney to 'sleep now'

Share

Denzel Washington is father to 25-year-old twins, and labelled having two bundles of joy a "miracle".

Father of twins Denzel Washington has offered some advice to George Clooney after it was revealed the actor and wife Amal are expecting two bundles of joy.

Fences star Denzel is father to 25-year-old twins Olivia and Malcolm with wife Pauletta. Following the news that George and Amal are expecting double trouble themselves, Denzel shared his biggest piece of advice for the 55-year-old father-to-be.

"Sleep now!" he laughed to Entertainment Tonight. "Because you won't be sleeping then!"

He then added: "SLEEP NOW! I'm not talking to George, I'm talking to his wife. Sleep now!"

Denzel, 62, also has 32-year-old John and 29-year-old Katia with Pauletta. But welcoming twins into the world was the most challenging, and ultimately the most rewarding, part of parenthood.

"(George) is gonna need support, and not from an actor," he continued. "It's going to be a real performance. He'll see, but it's beautiful. We have twins and they're grown now, but it's a miracle."

Amal's pregnancy news was announced by Julie Chen on U.S. chat show The Talk last Thursday (09Feb17), and she further revealed the babies are due to arrive in June. "Beyonce is not the only superstar expecting twins. Congratulations are in order for George and Amal Clooney!" Julie said.

The news was then confirmed on Friday by George's longtime friend Matt Damon, who said he had been keeping the couple's baby news secret for months.

George told Matt his big news on the set of their latest movie collaboration Suburbicon last year.

"I was working with him last fall and he pulled me aside on set and I mean, I almost started crying," the actor told TV show ET Canada. "I was so happy for him. I was like, 'How far along is she?' And he goes, 'Eight weeks'."

Matt then reprimanded his pal for telling him the news before the end of his wife's first trimester, when baby's are considered safe from harm.

"(I said), 'Are you out of your mind? Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t tell anybody else! Don’t you know the 12-week rule?'" Matt recalled.

"I'm thrilled for him," he added. "She’s amazing. He hit the jackpot. Just on every level. She is a remarkable woman. They’re gonna be great. They’re gonna be awesome parents. Those kids are lucky."

George and Amal wed in Italy in September, 2014.

