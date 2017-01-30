Fences & The Crown are double winners at 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Denzel Washington beat out Oscars Best Actor favourite Casey Affleck.

Fences, Hidden Figures, and TV drama The Crown were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17).

Fences and The Crown picked up two acting honors, while the stars of Hidden Figures claimed the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

There were also acting honors for the cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Paulson (The People vs. O.J. Simpson), Bryan Cranston (All the Way), and Emma Stone (La La Land), who beat out Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Amy Adams (Arrival) for the night's top actress award.

Denzel Washington was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Fences, while his co-star Viola Davis took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

The full list of winners at the 23rd SAG Awards is:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Hidden Figures

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Emma Stone, La La Land

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Viola Davis, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Orange is the New Black

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Hacksaw Ridge

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin

