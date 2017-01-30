Fences & The Crown are double winners at 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Fences, Hidden Figures, and TV drama The Crown were the big winners at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night (29Jan17).
Fences and The Crown picked up two acting honors, while the stars of Hidden Figures claimed the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.
There were also acting honors for the cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things, Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Paulson (The People vs. O.J. Simpson), Bryan Cranston (All the Way), and Emma Stone (La La Land), who beat out Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train), Natalie Portman (Jackie), and Amy Adams (Arrival) for the night's top actress award.
Denzel Washington was named Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his role in Fences, while his co-star Viola Davis took home the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.
The full list of winners at the 23rd SAG Awards is:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Hidden Figures
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Emma Stone, La La Land
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
John Lithgow, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Orange is the New Black
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Hacksaw Ridge
Lifetime Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
