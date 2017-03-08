Fetty Wap teases mobster-inspired first clothing line

Share

The star owns over 1,000 pairs of Air Jordan sneakers.

Rapper Fetty Wap is looking to put out fashion hits on fans with his first ever clothing line, By Order Of.

The Trap Queen hitmaker is releasing his urban wardrobe collection in partnership with streetwear brand Control Sector at the end of this month (Mar17), and he admits he took inspiration from criminal history when deciding what to call his brand.

"The name, By Order Of, is based on the mobsters when they used to send hits on people," he tells VIBE magazine, "so this is the by order of Fetty Wap."

Fetty, real name Willie Maxwell, started designing apparel for his debut clothing line when he was crippled and in a wheelchair following a motorcycle crash in 2015. At the time, the style care packages he received from partners at Control Sector helped to lift his spirits.

"It really started two years ago when I got my first (Control Sector) clothing package," the New Jersey native recalls. "I got my jacket that I love so much. I had a broken leg and I was in a wheelchair for six months, and it was freezing outside. So when I got the jacket, it just worked.

"Then the summer time came, and I got another package from Control Sector. Everything was dope and we linked up. The first time they came to the crib and we did a photoshoot, everyone was vibing. It was cool. I enjoy the clothes, everything is a good fit."

Fetty is excited to dress fans in his "laid back" looks: "I like to chill and be stylish. I like the different color schemes we got coming."

He is also looking forward to pairing the clothes from By Order Of with the many pairs of Air Jordan sneakers he has in his closets.

"Honestly speaking, (I own) over 1,000," he reveals. "I never got a free pair of Jordans. I’m into buying my Jordans, it means something to me. I bought my first pair of Jordans when I was 22. Growing up, Jordans, Air Forces, Air Maxes, New Balances were big in the urban areas, so to get my first pair meant a lot to me. Now I got my 1,000th pair of Jordans all in different houses. I’m very repetitive, I have 100 pairs of the same sneakers in the same house. I wear all of them. Just grab me a right and a left one."

