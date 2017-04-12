Fifth Harmony: 'Communication and respect keep the group close'

Share

The group is working on new music.

Fifth Harmony are closer than ever following Camila Cabello's departure, because they rely firmly on good communication and respect to keep things running smoothly.

Camila shocked fans in December (16) when she walked away from the Work from Home hitmakers, which had formed on The X Factor talent show in 2012.

The pop star then fell out with former bandmates Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez over the way she had handled her departure, and now the bumpy period is firmly behind them, Ally reveals the remaining members' friendships couldn't be stronger.

"It's really great because the four of us are really in sync with each other," she tells Galore magazine in Fifth Harmony's first cover interview since becoming a foursome. "We're pretty open about most things. We try to respect each other as much as we can. For us, communication is really important.

"Also we enjoy a lot of the same things as each other! Like going to get frozen yogurt, or go to the movies, or talk about boys, exchange music, have fun at the red carpet and encourage each other with, 'Hey you look beautiful!'"

The Fifth Harmony girls are now back in the studio working on their first new material without Camila, who is forging ahead with her solo career, and Ally admits the sound of the songs so far will be a little different from their previous releases.

"We've been creating sounds that we've been wanting to touch base on," she says. "Some R&B tones, some rhythmic tones. It's been amazing to create with one another because we're so different when it comes to music. We love different genres. So to vibe together and create this Fifth Harmony sound is what makes it so special."

And they are drawing inspiration from the girl groups that paved the way for them.

"It's important to have strong individuals (like Spice Girls, Supremes, TLC) to paint the way for us," Normani adds. "Without them doing what they did for music, and being our introduction, we probably wouldn't even be!"

They also insist they have left their own mark on the industry: "I think we lowkey have (left a legacy like the mentioned girl groups)," Lauren smiles. "We've made an impressionable mark as far as girl groups go in the industry. I'm proud of us."

