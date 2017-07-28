  • Home
Fifth Harmony: 'Justin Bieber had a very good reason to cancel his tour'

Fifth Harmony
Posted by Cover Media on July 28, 2017 at 11:30 am
Fifth Harmony believe their upcoming album is the "most genuine sound" they've ever had on a record.

Fifth Harmony have offered their support to Justin Bieber in the wake of his decision to cancel his Purpose World Tour.

The four-piece group are well aware of the stresses involved in launching a new album and promoting it on an accompanying tour. And following Justin's announcement that he had decided to axe his tour after "two years on the road", the girls have praised the 23-year-old for making that difficult decision.

"We support him and support happiness," Normani Kordei told Entertainment Tonight. "We know what it feels like, especially being on the road, and we’re super family-oriented. Like, for me, I get homesick a lot. He was on tour for about 18 months, so that’s a long time… He needed it (a rest)."

Bandmate Lauren Jauregui added: "No one cancels a tour unless it’s damaging for them to continue, so he probably had a very good reason."

Fifth Harmony have had a difficult few months following Camila Cabello's announcement that she was leaving the band last December (16). But the group are now back on track as a four-piece, with Ally Brooke gushing: "We are doing so incredible. We are the happiest we’ve ever been and so many exciting things are happening for us right now. So we’re just doing incredible.

"We’re so close and we love each other so much. We have ups and downs, but we get through it together and right now, like I said, we’re experiencing this (new moment). We’re at such a high right now. It’s such a momentous time for us."

The girls are now gearing up to release their first album without Camila, dropping on 25 August, and Lauren promised the record will live up to fans' expectations.

"I think maybe, the most genuine sound we’ve ever had. Like, authentic," she said.

© Cover Media

