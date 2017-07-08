Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui looks to '90s stars for style inspiration

Share

All four members of Fifth Harmony have opened up about how they put their outfits together.

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui is all about channeling the 1990s with her style.

The brunette beauty, who sings alongside Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, and Dinah Jane in the group, has a varied taste in clothes but always finds herself drawn to the fashion of yesteryear.

“Tumblr used to be a huge source of inspiration (for me) but not as much anymore,” she told Vogue.com. “I do feel like the blogs that I follow share an aesthetic and draw a lot from ’90s influences. I love the dark velvet and lace, the really simple make-up, and the undone hair, plus the film stars from back then, Winona (Ryder) and Drew Barrymore, especially.”

Normani is quite the opposite, noting she often aims for “high fashion and editorial” looks and describes her style as “sexy, sophisticated and always elevated”. She’s a big fan of the pieces worn by runway star Bella Hadid and singer Rihanna, both women who she feels are “fearless” with their wardrobe.

Ally also relies on the Internet for inspiration on what to wear, explaining, “I scroll through Instagram and Twitter, and whenever I see something that speaks to me, I take a screenshot to save it for red carpet inspiration. Sometimes, if I see an outfit I like on the street, I’ll take a picture, too. References are so important.”

Dinah follows suit too, flicking through Instagram to find hot outfits. And like Normani, she’s a big fan of Rihanna and also cites reality star Kim Kardashian as one of her style icons.

“There was a phase where Kim started wearing blazers all the time, and I was hooked,” Dina smiled. “I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to start buying blazers, too!’ and I started wearing them with blouses and jeans.”

