FKA twigs named creative director of new NikeWomen's campaign

The Water Me singer aims to celebrate "modern movement" in her unique advertisements for the sportswear brand.

FKA twigs has added sports fashion guru to her resume after signing on as a creative director for a new Nike campaign.

The 28-year-old British singer treated fans to previously unheard track Trust in Me on Wednesday (11Jan17) as part of the launch of her marketing scheme for NikeWomen's Spring Zonal Strength Tights, an initiative she has been quietly working on as creative director.

Twigs also released a two-minute video commercial she has directed, titled do you believe in more?, in which she and dancers sport NikeWomen's gear as they perform her signature avant-garde choreography.

“It's exciting to have created something that's genuinely by and about young people, who work hard, who are sensitive, who embrace both their strength and their vulnerabilities, and who, together, feel that they can be successful,” she said of her work on the campaign in a statement released to Billboard.

The do you believe in more? promo is only a fraction of the body of work she has created for Nike, and she explains the soundtrack, performances and video for the campaign serves as a tribute to “modern movement" in youth culture.

FKA twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, has been getting involved in all sorts of interesting creative projects in recent months. After serving as the face of Calvin Klein’s Jeans SS16 campaign, she has moved on to establishing a larger presence on the Internet through her new website, fkatwi.gs, which was launched in December (16). The website offers fans the chance to stay on top of the prolific Water Me singer's creative projects. They can also buy and stream music, watch exclusive performances, and check out magazine, fashion, and performance photos from her various projects.

