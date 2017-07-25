Fred Durst honors late friend Chester Bennington

Share

Limp Bizkit toured Europe with Linkin Park at the beginning of their career.

Limp Bizkit star Fred Durst has credited tragic Chester Bennington with deeply affecting the lives of music fans.

The Linkin Park singer hanged himself at his new home in Palos Verdes, California last week (ends21Jul17) and the rock world has been paying tribute to him ever since.

Now Durst has offered up his praise, stating, "If it weren't for him... this genre would never have reached the masses, affected so many lives."

In a new interview with Variety, the Limp Bizkit star insists his friend helped people through dark times because he was so open about his own struggles.

"He had a way of making anyone he spoke to feel heard, understood and significant," Durst said. "His aura and spirit were contagious and empowering.

"He would go out of his way to make sure you knew he truly cares. He was always the one projecting light on the shadows."

Durst toured Europe with Chester when Linkin Park were starting out and he has fond memories of watching Limp Bizkit fans fall in love with Bennington's raging vocals.

"I was thinking to myself, 'Chester's voice is going to blow these kids the f**k up!' It was a great moment, and I'm happy now to have had it," the rocker recalled.

Fred's tribute comes a day after Bennington's bandmates released a statement following their decision to axe all upcoming touring activity in the wake of the singer's death.

"Your absence leaves a void that can never be filled," it reads. "A boisterous, funny, ambitious, creative, kind, generous voice in the room is missing... You had the biggest heart, and managed to wear it on your sleeve."

