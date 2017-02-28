Friends stars reunite for private dinner

Share

The castmates enjoyed the get together but there are no plans for a reunion on TV.

The stars of beloved TV show Friends recently reunited for a private dinner.

Lisa Kudrow, who played ditzy Phoebe Buffay on the sitcom, has revealed she and her former castmates, including Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc, "reconvened" away from the glare of cameras to catch up and hang out.

"We have convened," the actress told the Today show on Tuesday (28Feb17). "Privately. For dinner. It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing non-stop."

Lisa revealed they decided to keep the get together to themselves, so fans didn't get disappointed if scheduling didn't work out.

"If we don't tell you that one's (reunion) coming, and then it doesn't happen, you have no reason to be disappointed," she said. "I'm managing expectations."

But the actress urged Friends fanatics not to get too excited about the news of the friendly dinner, insisting there are no plans to stage another one in the immediate future - and no TV get together on the horizon.

Despite the fact the show has been off the air for over a decade, fans still seem to want a proper reunion - something Kudrow insists will never happen: "I don't see it happening. It would be fun, but what would it be about? Think about it.

"The thing we liked best about the show was that they were 20-somethings and they were their own family. Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?"

© Cover Media