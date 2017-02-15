Funnyman and prankster Eric Andre confirms he's dating Rosario Dawson

Share

The actress has never been one to share details about her private life.

Actress and activist Rosario Dawson has found love for real with outrageous funnyman Eric Andre.

The host of The Eric Andre Show went public with the romance on Valentine's Day (14Feb17), posting a photo of his girlfriend on social media.

He added the caption: "The undisputed most gorgeous being on the planet @rosariodawson I love u bb (sic) #HappyValentinesDay."

And when fans, including Grammy winner Chance the Rapper, texted Rosario asking if the whole thing was a joke, Andre posted pictures of the lovebirds kissing.

He also added a caption to one photo, which read: "I think we have to touch tongues (because) people think this is a prank."

Sin City star Rosario, whose exes have included Joshua Jackson, Jason Lewis, and filmmakers Eli Roth and Danny Boyle, has since responded to her boyfriend's public declaration of love by sharing her own tribute on Instagram, with a comedy video of Andre dressed in a pink bikini top and cut off denim shorts as he covers himself in bubbles.

The clip featured the track Lyk Dis, from rapper/singer Anderson .Paak's group NxWorries, and she jokingly captioned the post, "Shout Out To My Beloved #WCW (Woman Crush Wednesday) Ms. Eric Samuel Andre... #OurSong".

She was first linked to Andre after he accompanied her to an engagement in Sydney, Australia in December (16).

Rosario served as a special guest host at The Red Room club for the Carter's Old School party on 10 December (16), and Andre was by her side for the trip.

Dawson has always been very protective of her personal life - she was reported to have become a mother in 2014 after adopting a then-12-year-old girl. Her Top Five co-star and close pal Chris Rock hinted the news was true at the time, when he praised the 37-year-old as "an amazing mother", but she has never addressed the adoption in public.

