Future rocks a refined wardrobe

Freebandz creative director Fred Foster thinks Future looks good in any outfit, from a suit to sweatpants.

Future’s style has become “more refined” over the years.

The hip hop star has his own apparel line Freebandz and has also collaborated with sports giant Reebok on a line of T-shirts and jackets and InstaPump Fury Overbranded sneakers. Creative director Fred Foster, who works closely with Future on his fashion ventures, has seen a great deal of development regarding the star’s aesthetic and thinks it’s helped with landing new projects.

“I would just say that his style is more refined,” Fred told The Fader. “He always had that style but like everybody else, the more you grow the more you implement different things into your fashion. He’s one of those artists that works well with a lot of different things, like he looks great in a suit, he looks great in sweatpants.”

Future wore an array of bold looks on his Summer Sixteen Tour with Drake earlier this year (16), with Fred naming souvenir jackets with the words ‘Them Boys up to Something’ as his favorite piece the rapper wore during the shows.

The fashion expert also touched upon celebrities selling cheap merchandise at high prices, something rapper Kanye West was previously accused of.

“I feel like people do what they can get away with,” Fred explained. “If you’re going to buy it anyway and if it’s going to sell out anyway, you have to hold them to a higher standard. It’s the responsibility of the consumer to say, ‘We demand better quality.’”

With their Freebandz offerings Future and Fred give their customers the best quality possible, even with the T-shirts, as their own motto is to feel comfortable in whatever they wear and for their designs to represent them as well as appeal to fans.

