Future's Charlottesville gig cancelled after unrest

Future and Lil Yachty's concerts in Virginia will not be going ahead as planned.

Future and Lil Yachty have pulled out of a concert in Charlottesville, Virginia following the violence at a white supremacist rally in the city.

The pair were due to perform at the city's John Paul Jones Arena venue on Saturday (19Aug17) as part of the University of Virginia's celebrations to welcome new students to the institution.

However student organizer Nolan Reilly says the rappers have pulled out of the gig due to safety concerns.

"Future expressed concerns with safety, particularly following the events of this past weekend," Reilly told the University of Virginia student newspaper The Cavalier Daily.

The rappers' concert in Virginia Beach on Sunday (20Aug17) has also been cancelled. A statement on Facebook announcing the cancellation of the gigs stated Future's FreeWishes Foundation would "connect" with the University of Virginia.

White supremacists descended on Charlottesville last Saturday (12Aug17) to protest against the removal of a statue honoring American Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

A female anti-racism campaigner was killed after James Alex Field Jr., allegedly drove a car through a group of counter-protesters killing one, 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Reilly said he and his fellow students were trying to reach out to hip-hop star and activist Chance the Rapper to step in as a late replacement for Future and Lil Yachty.

He added, "Our contingency plan has been developing hour by hour, but we are currently leveraging a social media marketing campaign to get the attention of Chance the Rapper."

Chance is yet to respond to the students' social media campaign.

