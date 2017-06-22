Gabourey Sidibe calls out 'misogynistic' treatment of larger women

Share

Gabourey has criticised the pressure placed on women with regard to their looks, while men's bodies are overlooked.

Gabourey Sidibe finds it infuriating that men aren't told to lose weight like women are.

The Precious actress is well known for her curvaceous physique, though has noticeably slimmed down over the last 12 months after undergoing surgery following her type 2 diabetes diagnosis.

While people have been quick to notice and point out her transformation Gabourey doesn't understand why overweight men don't receive the same treatment when it comes to their appearance and health.

"We tell women what they need to look like, and what they don't need to look like," she sighed during an interview on Good Morning America host Robin Robert's podcast Everybody's Got Something.

"It's so misogynistic... There are plenty of like fat guys or whatever. And no one has ever written think pieces about why they need to lose weight. No one's ever going to accuse them while they were, you know, on a show promoting their film, that they're actually promoting an unhealthy diet."

The 34-year-old has already addressed her frustrations at people praising her for shedding the pounds and continued to question people's reactions during her latest discussion, describing it as "the weirdest thing in the world".

"You don't need to congratulate me on it," she stated. "You don't congratulate me every time I blow my nose, I needed to... It's in my body."

The Empire star didn't tell many people about her weight loss procedure at the time last year (16) but has since been open about her decision to have it.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight in May (17) Gabourey insisted she was happy with her choice, noting she's "not dead".

"And I am also like, really glad that the way I did it, I did not tell too many people," she added. "The thing about my body is that it is mine. The only opinion that mattered was mine. And that's just the way I kept it."

