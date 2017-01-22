Gabrielle Union: ‘My stylist gave me freedom’

Share

Gabrielle Union is never limited by fashion trends.

Gabrielle Union is in awe of her stylist, who has helped her “take the handcuffs off” and explore fashion.

The Being Mary Jane actress never puts a foot wrong when in the spotlight, but insists her amazing dress sense is all thanks to the Thomas Christos.

“With my stylist, Thomas Christos, I took the handcuffs off. I’m like, ‘Let’s go! Let’s just go and see what we can discover!’ and it’s been so much fun,” she grinned to Vogue.com. “Thomas is so easy. He will gently nudge. He’s like, ‘Let’s try this designer.’ I discover and rediscover talent through him. I used to be nervous about what the reaction would be, so I would play it safe, everything was different versions of the last thing that I got good reviews on.”

She’s now a lot more open to trying new things and takes a keen interest in dressing to suit her own taste. Gabrielle finds inspiration in all sorts of places, from Instagram to those around her, and has adopted and ‘I don’t care’ motto when it comes to picking pieces to wear.

“I’ve been rewarded for being very transparent, very open, so I don’t want to be limited by what’s on trend reports and if you’re wearing this color, it’s over, and if you’re wearing this it’s so 2015,” The Birth of a Nation star added. “I’m like, ‘I don’t care! I put this on and I look fly!’ So some days I’m fashion-forward and some days I’m taking a trip back to the ’90s...”

The 44-year-old also has a tomboy side, and cites model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid as two of her style icons, though even an anonymous shopper can inspire Gabrielle.

