Gabrielle Union: 'Fear is my main exercise motivation'

The star would rather eat stacks of pancakes than go to the gym.

Actress Gabrielle Union credits fear of shame and health problems for her motivation at the gym.

The Being Mary Jane star has one of the fittest bodies in Hollywood, but her firm figure doesn't prevent critics from commenting on her physique.

“Knowing that there are people who cannot wait to circle your fat and draw an arrow to it keeps me in the gym," she explains to Health magazine. "So between fearing health issues and fearing (tabloid articles like) ‘Stars, they’re just like us! Look at their cellulite!’ - that keeps me in the gym.

"Then, when I get in there, I get competitive and won’t leave. I basically have the Olympics happening in my mind with strangers. They don’t realize we’re competing, but I usually take gold. Mainly because they’ve left.”

Gabrielle, who is married to professional basketball player Dwyane Wade, may become fierce in the gym once she gets going into her exercise routine, but the star admits she would rather stay home if she had the choice.

“I do not (like to workout)," the 44-year-old shares. "I’m not one of those people, like, ‘I can’t start my day without it.’ Nope. I can actually start my day beautifully, sleeping in, eating some pancakes.”

Meanwhile, Gabrielle admits she likes to track down miserable trolls on social media who criticize her and other celebrities from the comfort of their personal computers.

“If it kinda strikes a nerve, I need to know who said it," she shares. "I deep dive into their social media. No one who’s ever said anything super negative to me has an amazing life. Once I realized that, it’s different than, like, J.Lo saying, ‘Her squat form wasn’t right.’ Because she would know. But you, in your mom’s basement, really?”

© Cover Media