  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Gabrielle Union: 'I'll choose goat placenta over injections ...

Gabrielle Union: 'I'll choose goat placenta over injections any day'

Gabrielle Union: 'I'll choose goat placenta over injections any day'
Gabrielle Union
Posted by Cover Media on August 18, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress urges women to 'get your water in' for healthy skin.

Actress Gabrielle Union has such an intense fear of needles she would rather smear goat placenta over her face than inject Botox.

Cosmetic procedures that involve syringes are huge no-nos for the Bad Boys II star, and she'll try anything to avoid them.

"I go to Skin by Tatum (in Miami)," the 44-year-old tells Fashionista. "I swear by her. She doesn't actually shoot anything, but if there's a cream that she can rub in or peel or mask or whatever I'm gonna try it.

"I have a phobia of needles so I haven't quite gone there (with injections) yet, but I'd like to withhold the right to change my mind and get over my deathly fear of needles and shoot things into my face - but I'm just not there yet. In the meantime, if there's a cream, if there's goat placenta, I'll use it. Newborn urine..."

Gabrielle has found a much healthier way to keep her skin flawless and wrinkle-free - she drinks a lot of water.

"The biggest habit that changed my life when I was in my early 30s was when I started drinking a gallon of water a day," she shares. "It's the cheapest, easiest anti-aging, best advice for overall health and wellness that I can give anyone. Even if you have to drink that gallon out of a house by the yard, get your water in."

The Birth of a Nation star also uses natural oils to keep her skin hydrated.

"I love Julie Hewett oil," she gushes. "I started using this Mirigal oil underneath my makeup before work and that's been really amazing. It gives your skin this perfect canvas to put your makeup on."

© Cover Media

Related news

50 Cent attacks Gabrielle Union's show as he makes plans to take Power to BET

Posted on 08/08/2017
The rapper backtracked his initial comments because he has too much respect for the actress' sportsman husband.

Gabrielle Union: 'Fear is my main exercise motivation'

Posted on 09/08/2017
The star would rather eat stacks of pancakes than go to the gym.

Gabrielle Union nervous as New York & Company line goes on sale

Posted on 17/08/2017
Gabrielle Union explored her "tough casual side" for her debut collection with New York & Company.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Selena Gomez's Doppleganger

All photo albums

Facebook