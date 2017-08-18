Gabrielle Union: 'I'll choose goat placenta over injections any day'

Share

The actress urges women to 'get your water in' for healthy skin.

Actress Gabrielle Union has such an intense fear of needles she would rather smear goat placenta over her face than inject Botox.

Cosmetic procedures that involve syringes are huge no-nos for the Bad Boys II star, and she'll try anything to avoid them.

"I go to Skin by Tatum (in Miami)," the 44-year-old tells Fashionista. "I swear by her. She doesn't actually shoot anything, but if there's a cream that she can rub in or peel or mask or whatever I'm gonna try it.

"I have a phobia of needles so I haven't quite gone there (with injections) yet, but I'd like to withhold the right to change my mind and get over my deathly fear of needles and shoot things into my face - but I'm just not there yet. In the meantime, if there's a cream, if there's goat placenta, I'll use it. Newborn urine..."

Gabrielle has found a much healthier way to keep her skin flawless and wrinkle-free - she drinks a lot of water.

"The biggest habit that changed my life when I was in my early 30s was when I started drinking a gallon of water a day," she shares. "It's the cheapest, easiest anti-aging, best advice for overall health and wellness that I can give anyone. Even if you have to drink that gallon out of a house by the yard, get your water in."

The Birth of a Nation star also uses natural oils to keep her skin hydrated.

"I love Julie Hewett oil," she gushes. "I started using this Mirigal oil underneath my makeup before work and that's been really amazing. It gives your skin this perfect canvas to put your makeup on."

