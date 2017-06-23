  • Home
Gabrielle Union melts in Paris heat at Rick Owens menswear show

Gabrielle Union
Posted by Cover Media on June 23, 2017 at 4:00 am
The star admires how the innovate designer "pushes the envelope" with his clothing.

Actress Gabrielle Union wishes she had attended the Rick Owens Spring 2018 menswear show in a bikini after experiencing the scorching Paris heat.

The Birth of a Nation star turned up to the Paris Fashion Week event on Thursday (22Jun17) with athlete husband Dwyane Wade and her 10-year-old stepson in tow, but she was overdressed for the occasion, which was held outdoors at the Palais de Tokyo.

“If I’d known, you’d be seeing me frolicking in a bikini in the water basin,” she joked to Women's Wear Daily while fanning herself.

Donning a caramel colored Ellery number, Gabrielle took the opportunity to trash U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord earlier this month (Jun17), blaming the controversial leader for the sweltering heat: “When our President pulls out of the climate change (Paris accords), I feel this is a direct response from Paris," she quipped.

Despite her discomfort in the hot summer weather, Union enjoyed the runway show, revealing Owens is one of her favorite designers.

“(He) pushes the envelope," she said of the out-of-the-box couturier. "You can’t help but get (what his subtext is). He’s painfully different, in the most beautiful way. He challenges us to use a different side of our brain, to appreciate the art. There’s always a message, if you think. But we’re lazy, we always go for scandal first."

The actress also enjoyed the cultural inclusivity at Rick's show, noting, “If you embrace immigration, there is beauty in so much diversity, in seeing different kinds of folks and cultures blending so beautifully. For a girl from Omaha, it was pretty damn awesome.”

© Cover Media

