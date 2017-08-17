Gabrielle Union nervous as New York & Company line goes on sale

Share

Gabrielle Union explored her "tough casual side" for her debut collection with New York & Company.

Gabrielle Union feels like she's throwing her baby into a crowd now her New York & Company line has hit shelves.

The collection has been nearly a year in the making, though news of Gabrielle's foray into fashion was only made public at the start of August (17).

The Gabrielle Union Collection went live on Wednesday, and fans flocked to social media to congratulate the Being Mary Jane star on her debut designs, and the actress has admitted feeling nervous now her clothes are available to buy.

"(My line has been in the works) almost a year. It goes by so fast ... we're already finalising the next collection for October and designing February now," she beamed to The Hollywood Reporter. "It's wild that people are seeing it finally; now I feel like I'm tossing my baby into a crowd."

Made up of glamorous yet affordable pieces, the clothing line retails for between $46.95 (£36.43) and $139.95 (£108.60), and the inclusive collection caters for U.S. sizes 0 to 20.

Gabrielle put her own flair for fashion into the design process, and added hints of her famous onscreen alter ego, Mary Jane.

"Being able to explore all the parts of my closet," she said when quizzed on her favourite part of the project. "My character Mary Jane has left a lasting imprint on a lot of people's lives and I wanted to service a lot that we put into Mary Jane's wardrobe, but also wanted to show people what my own closet looks like, things I wear on my own time when I'm not Mary Jane or another character.

"And New York & Co. gave me the latitude to explore my tough casual side, my drop crotch joggers, which I pair with sneakers, my kimonos, my bold colour trenches. This is things I actually wear, this is me, not just slapping my name on something."

