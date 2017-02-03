Gabrielle Union: 'Saying no is key to stress-free life'

Share

The star is not ruling out Botox in future.

Actress Gabrielle Union is convinced her "ability to say no" to extra work has helped her maintain a wrinkle-free appearance.

The Bad Boys II star prides herself on keeping her life as stress-free as possible so she doesn't have to miss out on her beauty sleep, and her "selfish" nature has been key to maintaining her youthful looks at 44.

"My best anti-aging tip is the ability to say no, no and hell no," she smiles to Women's Health magazine. "We run ourselves ragged saying yes to every freaking thing, whether it's to our family, spouses or careers.

"I sleep eight hours a day and don't let myself stress out. A lot of people call it selfish, but I don't have any wrinkles."

A good night's rest isn't Gabrielle's only beauty secret: "I have pretty oily skin, I drink a lot of water, I don't smoke, and I don't have a hard life," she adds.

And while the actress isn't against the idea of using cosmetic enhancements in the future to keep herself looking young, she claims Botox doesn't appeal to her - just yet.

"I don't like needles," she shudders. "I'm not going to rule out Botox, but the idea of putting a needle in my face - I'm not there yet."

Despite her ageless beauty, Gabrielle insists her advancing years catch up to her whenever she does anything physical.

"As I've aged, everything on my body hurts!" she laughs. "My hips, back, shoulders - lots of aches and pains."

But she is determined to stay active to keep herself as healthy as possible.

"I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death," she says. "I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time, not to be big mama in a rocking chair in the TV room, or huffing and puffing just going up stairs. I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!"

