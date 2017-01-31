Gabrielle Union set to launch hair care line

Share

Gabrielle Union decided to leave her hair natural after damaging it by styling too much.

Gabrielle Union wants to give women “good hair days” with her new beauty range.

The 44-year-old actress is launching her line Flawless by Gabrielle Union at Ulta Beauty in April (17), with the first collection consisting of 10 products for tresses including a shine spray and blow dry cream. Having worked so hard to style her locks in the past, The Birth of a Nation star is keen to make things easier for other ladies with her new offerings, priced between $19 (£15) and $29 (£23).

“I want women with textured hair to have great hair days,” she told WWD, admitting she once went to great lengths to attain a certain look. “I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be. Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair - thriving.”

Gabrielle had turned down offers to front campaigns for other hair brands in the past as she wanted to wait until something perfect for her and her hair type came along. By starting her own line, she has the seat at the table that she’s always wanted, especially after growing up feeling unsatisfied with her appearance.

“Being the chip in the cookie, you realized my ponytails didn’t look like Heather’s ponytails, my friend with the long, blonde hair. You want what you don’t have. You want what other people are getting praised for,” she sighed. “(People were like,) ‘You’re so smart, and you’re so funny,’ which is awesome and great, but, sometimes, you want to be objectified, dammit. I’ve had a long journey of self-acceptance and boosting my self-esteem. A lot of that comes from education and from life, but now that I’m on the other side of 40, I want pride to come from every part of my life.”

