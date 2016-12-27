Gabrielle Union settles legal spat with BET bosses over TV drama

Share

The star allegedly learned the new season of her show would be 20 episodes, not an agreed 13, just before filming began.

Actress Gabrielle Union has settled a contract dispute with TV bosses over her hit BET drama Being Mary Jane.

The 44-year-old filed suit against the network executives in October (16) for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation, claiming they were attempting to "fraudulently extend the term" of her contract by shooting 20 episodes of the series back-to-back, instead of the agreed upon 13 episodes per season.

She alleged she was told of the plans for the 20-episode fourth season of the series just before filming began in September (16).

According to her lawsuit, Union, who was set to receive $150,000 per episode of season four, and $165,000 per episode of season five, was seeking at least $3 million in general damages and a declaration that BET could not order more than 13 episodes for any season of Being Mary Jane.

In a statement released on Tuesday (27Dec16), a BET spokesman wrote: "BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017."

Union has also become a leading voice in the fight for fair pay in Hollywood in recent months and in November (16) she told news show Entertainment Tonight, "Equal pay. Equal work. That's how it should be. Yeah, and if you stand up for nothing, you'll fall for anything."

Gabrielle and her representatives have yet to comment on the lawsuit settlement.

