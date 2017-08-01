Gabrielle Union teams with New York & Company on fashion line

Share

Gabrielle Union was given total freedom when designing a collection for the American retailer.

Gabrielle Union has created an affordable fashion line for New York & Company.

The Being Mary Jane actress has added designer to her resume after working on a clothing collection for the American retailer as part of a multi-year contract.

With three lines in time for fall 17, the first of which will launch on 16 August, followed by three for spring 18 and more in the future, Gabrielle's garments - including bodysuits, dresses, and trousers - all come in at under $100 (£76), aside from some outerwear.

"I wanted to offer on-trend fashion at affordable prices. That's the bottom line," she told WWD, explaining the price plan came into action after she was asked about her own outfits, only to tell others the pieces were extremely expensive.

"In that moment you say the price, you're an a*shole. There's got to be a way of creating fly, dope, on-trend, fashion-forward pieces for a much lower price, and that was my goal."

When it comes to her personal style, the 44-year-old star admitted it changes too often to simply sum up in a few words.

Luckily, New York & Company bosses respected Gabrielle's evolving sense of fashion and gave her the freedom to design whatever she wanted.

"Usually when people come to you offering deals, they give you a short leash. Not with New York & Company," she smiled. "They said, 'We want you to offer something that people might not expect and we've never seen before.' I've really taken that challenge and run with it."

On top of the affordable price tags, her clothes will come in a variety of sizes, from 0-20 and XS to XXL.

Her new involvement with New York & Company comes after Gabrielle was tapped as brand ambassador for the company's 7th Avenue Design Studio line, which she will continue to front alongside her new, namesake label.

