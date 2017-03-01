Gabrielle Union works out so she can dine out

Share

The actress loved her perfect "bubble butt" but couldn't stomach the cleanse she had to commit to, to keep it.

Actress Gabrielle Union works up a sweat in the gym whenever she needs to make up for a treat feast.

The sexy star has never been a big fan of dieting or depriving herself of the food she loves and admits she simply notes what she eats and works out accordingly.

"If I want a burger, I'll have a burger and I'll have bacon and cheese on it," she tells talk show host Steve Harvey, "and then I'll just do a little extra in the gym, but I'm not gonna lose my mind over it."

Gabrielle admits she and her husband, basketball star Dwyane Wade, recently took the 30-Day Challenge cleanse and admits she was hungry, angry and miserable all the time.

"It was all the salmon," she adds.

The cleanse is mostly fish-based, with a few green vegetables.

But there was a big pay-off for the actress: "I was like, 'I want a bigger butt'... and it was bigger," she says. "It was amazing. But you gotta maintain it. You've gotta maintain that food, you gotta maintain the work-outs for it.

"And then it was like 'deflategate' and I was like, 'What happened?'"

Gabrielle will always have picture proof of her banging bum after posing for the cover of Women's Health magazine at the peak of the challenge.

"God bless these people (editors)," she coos. "(They said I had the) best butt ever."

And when she had the "bubble butt", Gabrielle admits she would literally walk backwards to make sure everyone got a clear view of her perfect posterior.

"My head just got big because my butt was big," she laughs.

