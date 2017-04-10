Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan embarrassed by hilarious audition

Share

The actress plays Yara Greyjoy in the hit HBO show.

Game of Thrones star Gemma Whelan is still red-faced about her misunderstood audition for the HBO show.

The 35-year-old star was confused about the instructions for her character, Yara Greyjoy, and tells U.K. chat show host Graham Norton it led to a very embarrassing screen test.

Gemma had to act out a scene, in which her character is reunited with her long-lost brother, played by Alfie Allen, and the two do not recognize each other, leading to a little brother-sister fondling.

The actress revealed she had to act out the scene for her audition, and understood that she'd have to "worry" her co-star's genitals!

Recalling the embarrassing audition, Gemma said she gave the scene her best shot and then was accosted by a rather red-faced casting director, who had to point out a script error after she was doing her best to do her best "worried" performance. He explained she should be "working" her brother Theon's genitals, not "worrying" them!

"I had to do that in my audition, on a chair, sort of looking straight ahead, very, very dramatically with just one casting director in a room and a very sort of ashamed cameraman go (sic), ‘That’s not how you do it'," she laughed.

Her onscreen brother was previously forced to slam false reports his sister Lily Allen was in fact lined up to play Yara Greyjoy on the hit HBO show. The Smile hitmaker claimed back in 2014 she was offered the part, but turned it down after discovering the pair would have to be intimate on camera.

Alfie told Vulture magazine: "The only thing I'm going to say on that is that it's not true. And also that Gemma Whelan was always their first choice for the part. And she's fantastic. And that's the only thing I'm going to say about that."

The hit HBO show is set to return this summer (17).

© Cover Media