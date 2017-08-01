Garth Brooks' daughter gets engaged at his Los Angeles concert

Share

Garth Brooks' daughter Allie had a night to remember at the country singer's concert at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night (30Jul17).

Garth Brooks' daughter Allie got engaged over the weekend when boyfriend Jonathan Roberts proposed backstage at her dad's Los Angeles concert.

It was a big evening for Allie, as she had earlier joined Garth on stage to duet on some of his tracks, before her dad enlisted the help of the audience at The Forum in Los Angeles on Sunday night (30Jul17) to sing Happy Birthday to his baby girl, who turned 21 on 28 July.

But things got even more eventful when Allie and Jonathan went backstage. As Garth could be heard singing his track She's Every Woman in the background, Jonathan got down on one knee and popped the question, causing Allie to burst into tears before answering, "Yes, yes!" as her new fiance placed a diamond ring on her finger.

Jonathan shared a video of the moment on his Facebook page, along with a string of pictures of the pair's celebrations of Allie's 21st.

"LA was incredible. It's definitely gonna be one to remember from 2 amazing concerts to jet skiing 40 miles up and down the coast. We Celebrated Allie Brooks birthday!!” he wrote. "Also she said YES!!!! I'm beyond blessed to have this beautiful woman in my life. She's anything but typical. She's so unpredictable."

The last two sentences of Jonathan's Facebook post are lyrics from She's Every Woman - a tune aspiring singer Allie has also covered in the past.

Allie, who is currently attending Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, is Garth's youngest daughter with ex-wife Sandy Mahl, a songwriter who wrote many of her former husband's biggest country hits. Garth and Sandy were married between 1986 and 2001.

Garth has yet to comment on Allie's engagement, but did share a picture of himself on stage at The Forum following the concert, alongside the caption: "Thank YOU for THIS!!! Nights like tonight are why I LOVE music and all of you! 2 AWESOME weekends! We love YOU Los Angeles!!! love, g."

