  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Garth Brooks offers to pay for unborn baby's college tuition

Garth Brooks offers to pay for unborn baby's college tuition

Garth Brooks offers to pay for unborn baby's college tuition
Garth Brooks
Posted by Cover Media on July 26, 2017 at 4:00 am
The singer is feeling generous after recently giving away a free honeymoon to fans who became engaged at his show.

Country icon Garth Brooks has offered to pay the college tuition fees for two fans' unborn child after revealing their baby's sex onstage in Los Angeles.

The Friends in Low Places hitmaker was performing at the Forum on Friday night (21Jul17) when he spotted a man called Wes holding up a sign about his partner Katie's pregnancy and Garth invited the young couple to join him in the spotlight.

Little did he know the devotees had been hoping to be called up onstage so the singer could open the envelope containing the gender of their unborn baby and break the news to them himself.

In video footage posted online of the special moment, Garth, father to three daughters, smiled widely as he learned the pair is having a little girl, who they plan to name Brooks.

"I gotta tell you, I'm extremely happy for you, 'cause I have three of these," he told Wes and Katie, as the audience cheered.

The singer then shared some parenting advice for raising daughters, before deciding to give the couple an added treat for the baby's future.

"We'll make a deal," the 55-year-old star said. "If I am still alive when Brooks goes to college, we'll pay for her college."

Garth is dad to Taylor, August, and Allie from his previous marriage to Sandy Mahl. He is now married to fellow country singer and tour mate Trisha Yearwood.

The tuition offer was Garth's latest act of generosity - earlier this month (Jul17), he vowed to pay for a couple's honeymoon to Hawaii after the fans became engaged at his concert in Oklahoma.

© Cover Media

Related news

Robert Pattinson keen to protect his 'kind of' fiancee from crazy Twilight fans

Posted on 25/07/2017
The actor has been dating the singer since September, 2014.

Amber Rose: 'Kanye West bullied me after we split'

Posted on 25/07/2017
The model is now dating rapper 21 Savage.

Fred Durst honors late friend Chester Bennington

Posted on 25/07/2017
Limp Bizkit toured Europe with Linkin Park at the beginning of their career.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[20 PICS] Game of Thrones Queen Cersei's Real-Life Castle

All photo albums

Facebook