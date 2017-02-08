Gavin Rossdale avoided making 'sad' album about Gwen Stefani split

Share

Gavin Rossdale doesn't want his band Bush's new album to be dominated by songs about his personal life.

The 51-year-old British rocker split from his wife of 13 years Gwen, 47, in 2015, with their divorce being finalized last April (16).

He is determined that Bush's new album Black and White Rainbows would not be full of songs about the misery of breaking up.

"What I was careful to avoid was songs that my last manager deemed too sad to be put on any record," he tells Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "I didn't want it to be too self-indulgent and lost in a break up. I wanted it to be a universal record about the future and making the best of things."

Gavin's decision to deliberately ditch tracks that referenced his troubled love life is in stark contrast to his ex-wife, who poured her emotions into her own record This Is What the Truth Feels Like, which was released last year (16).

"I wasn't thinking," she told GQ magazine about her feelings after her marriage break-up. "I was feeling and I was dying. And then I was like, 'You can't go down like this! You have to turn this into music.'"

Despite wanting to ensure his album wasn't a break-up record, Gavin admits that some of his emotions about the split probably inspired elements of the Bush album.

"It's impossible to avoid, I am that person," he explains. "Inevitably all over there's allusions to me because I wrote it."

The former couple have three children together - Kingston James McGregor, 10, Zuma Nesta Rock, eight, and Apollo Bowie Flynn, two.

Gwen has since found love with country star Blake Shelton, after both appeared as coaches on the U.S. version of TV talent contest The Voice.

Gavin, who has been romantically linked to golf legend Tiger Woods' ex-wife Elin Nordegren, has since taken up a coaching role on The Voice U.K.

Black and White Rainbows is released on 10 March (17).

