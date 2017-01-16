Gavin Rossdale hopes role on The Voice helps boost album sales

Gavin Rossdale hopes role on The Voice helps boost album sales
Posted by Cover Media on January 16, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Gavin Rossdale has been signed by jay Z's company Roc Nation to write songs for other artists.

Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale hopes his appearance on The Voice UK will increase his band's album sales.

The British rocker has fronted Bush since the band’s inception in 1992. While its roots may be in London, the group has enjoyed more success across the pond over the past two decades, including winning an American Music Award and landing a Grammy nod.

Gavin is now ready for U.K. audiences to take notice, with his profile getting a boost thanks to his appointment on the prime time Saturday night TV show.

“Of course,” he told Britain's Metro newspaper when asked if doing the show to increase album sales had crossed his mind. “It would be disingenuous to say it’s not self-serving as well. Maroon 5 weren’t the band they are now when Adam Levine started on The Voice in America.”

“The plan is to have lots of things going on and to have an interesting, fruitful life. Doing a show like this has a massive impact on the coaches’ careers, so it would be fun to see how that transfers to playing and releasing the new Bush record here.”

Gavin is joined by Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones on the coaching panel. His ex-wife Gwen Stefani found a new fan base when she mentored on the American version of the signing competition, and she is now dating her The Voice co-star Blake Shelton.

As well as The Voice, Gavin has also recently been signed by Jay Z’s label Roc Nation, where he’ll add another string to his bow by penning songs for other artists.

“I wanted to have different things going on. It includes a new Bush record doing a film soundtrack, and writing for other people. They said it was crazy that I’ve had hit records in America but I haven’t written for other people,” he said of his new label. “So I’m excited about that.”

