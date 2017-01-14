Gavin Rossdale sings ex-wife Gwen Stefani’s praises

Share

Gavin Rossdale’s sons are both excited and “blasé” about their dad’s appearance on The Voice U.K.

Gavin Rossdale is in awe of how “amazing” ex-wife Gwen Stefani is on The Voice U.S.

The British rocker is a new addition to the U.K. version of the hit show, joining fellow newcomer Jennifer Hudson and regulars Tom Jones and will.i.am in judging hopeful singers’ talent on ITV1.

His former spouse Gwen sits on the panel Stateside and apparently had nothing but best wishes for Gavin upon his casting.

"She didn't give me any advice, but she said congratulations and good luck. When I watch her on the show it seems like such an easy thing for her to do, she's so great at it,” he told Britain’s OK! magazine. “When they called me up to do it, I didn’t have the time to be cool or stand-offish. I was just like, cool, yeah sure. I just knew there was an incredible opportunity here. I want to nurture people to become artists.”

Gavin, 51, is happy to be back in the U.K. as he’ll be able to catch up with friends and family, including model daughter Daisy Lowe. He also hopes his kids with Gwen, sons Kingston, 10, eight-year-old Zuma and Apollo, two, will one day tune into their dad on the small screen.

“Yes (they’ll watch the show), although I’m not sure how at the moment,” he smiled. “They’re quite excited to see it, but at the same time they’re quite blasé about it!”

Joking he was “useless” when the series kicked off as it was his debut on the show, the Bush frontman has now realized the fit comes “naturally” when it comes to picking a contestant to guide to success.

© Cover Media